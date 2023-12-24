Today we have at least interesting information about Stardew Valley. This is the very original room that a fan has created.

Stardew Valley

Specifically, after previously knowing some details of its upcoming 1.6 update, we now offer you more game content. And the Reddit user YuffiePlinPlinPlon He has surprised everyone with an image of his room on the game forum. This room, decorated as a gift for his in-game girlfriend, features a wonderful creation with hot spring baths inside a shed.

The community has praised the result, generating more than 2,000 positive votes and highlighting players' ability to create stunning in-game environments. You can see it below:

I made a nice bedroom for the best girlfriend

byu/YuffiePlinPlinPlon inStardewValley

We are looking forward to update 1.6, as it has been announced that it will be the last update for the game before ConcernedApe focuses on his next project, Haunted Chocolatier.

What do you think? Have you given Stardew Valley a chance? We read you.

Fuente.