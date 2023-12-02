Today we have at least interesting information about Stardew Valley. Is about confirmation of news of its next update.

Stardew Valley

Specifically, after previously knowing some details of its upcoming 1.6 update, we now have more. Its developer, ConcernedApe, has confirmed a great feature. This is what was shared:

It has been confirmed that update 1.6 will include a Big Chest feature, which will allow you to store almost twice as much as a normal chest in the game. Since storage space is limited, this addition of additional storage will be welcomed by players eager to accumulate items and resources. This is what it looks like:

We are looking forward to update 1.6, as it has been announced that it will be the last update for the game before ConcernedApe focuses on his next project, Haunted Chocolatier.

What do you think? Have you given Stardew Valley a chance? We read you.

Fuente.