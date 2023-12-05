Starbreeze ha announced to have signed a partnership with Wizards of the Coast for the creation of a new video game based on the Dungeons & Dragons license.

The work codenamed Project Baxter will be a cooperative multiplayer action game developed using Unreal Engine 5. Project Baxter will be published across all major platforms during 2026 with cross-play support. Starbreeze says it will be both the developer and publisher of this project.

Further information on this new video game will be released soon.

Previous article

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, let’s see the new trailer on the locations of the game