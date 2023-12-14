Although the division of content in response to the needs and tastes of their respective niches in the public was an interesting idea to shape Disney+ and Star+, the passage of time and the difficulties faced by the entertainment sector make changes inevitable.

Video: The inevitable fate of video game services

Star+ will disappear in 2024. When will it stop operating?

Disney's streaming content proposal will change significantly next year. Through a press release (via Milenio and Disney News Latino) Walt Disney Company Latin America reported that The Star+ platform will disappear in the second quarter of 2024. This platform was born hand in hand with Disney+ but its focus was on a mature audience, in addition to having all the details of the sports field thanks to the content of ESPN, a media specialized in professional sports from around the world. In this way, Disney+ offered family content and Star+ content for mature audiences.

Disney+ and Star+ will merge in 2024

What will happen to Star+ content? Is it available on Disney+?

The question is What will happen to Star+ content? The good news is that all the programs, series, movies, and other productions found on this platform will be integrated into Disney+. In this regard, the company's division in Latin America indicated that the objective is to offer all the content on a single platform, improving the user experience and allowing them to have everything at hand without having to enter and exit the respective applications.

On the other hand, Disney did not mention whether the single platform that will result from this merger will remain as Disney+ or will change its name, considering that content for mature audiences will be on this service. It is worth remembering that next year, the HBO Max platform will be called only MAX, so it would not be strange for Disney to take the same course thinking about all the audiences that will converge on its platform.

Finally, Diego Lernerpresident The Walt Disney Company Latin Americaassured that there will be no changes in the content and nothing that we know today as Star+'s own or exclusive will be left out of the merger, this given the doubts of what could happen with ESPN y National Geographic.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Video: SPECIALS – 10 of the best Star Wars games

Fuente 1, Fuente 2

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News