The death of this character would have changed the ending of Return of the Jedi.

Return of the Jedi was the last Star Wars film for many years.

Return of the Jedi hit theaters in 1983 to end what had quickly become one of the most popular franchises in film history. His greatest responsibility was to become a conclusion on par with its predecessors and satisfy the immense number of fans who made Star Wars a true phenomenon that is very difficult to repeat.

As is common in the making of such ambitious productions, the writing of the script for Return of the Jedi at the hands of Lawrence Kasdan and George Lucas went through several changes while they were willing to listen to suggestions. And one that gained special notoriety and that is still remembered today was that of kill one of your main characters during the movie.

The death of Han Solo, a suggestion made by Harrison Ford

It was Harrison Ford himself who had an interest in make the idea of ​​his character dying in this installment a reality. What’s more, he himself assured that the fate of someone like Han Solo had to be die heroicallyprobably saving the Rebel Alliance from the pressure that the Galactic Empire was putting on them in the battles that occurred while Luke faced Darth Vader.

Ford’s suggestion reached the ears of Lawrence Kasdan and George Lucas while Return of the Jedi was in its early stages of development and the script was unfinished. Kasdan showed interest to include this idea, but Lucas didn’t want something like that for his characters.

Those who follow the veteran actor’s statements to the media know that he has no sympathy for Han Solo. Unlike Indiana Jones, Ford feels that his character It was excessively flat in the first trilogy and that his death would have made the plot more interesting, completely changing the tone of the epilogue of the movie.

Han Solo finally met his tragic fate many years later with the arrival of The Force Awakens and his death ended up being one of the most controversial scenes in said movie being given by none other than his son Ben Solo. Years later we were able to see more of him on the big screen with Solo: A Star Wars Story, this time with actor Alden Ehrenreich in charge of giving life to the mythical galactic bounty hunter.

