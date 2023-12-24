Discover what gave rise to the striking appearance of Kylo Ren's lightsaber.

The Star Wars sequel trilogy, consisting of episodes VII, VIII and IX and set chronologically after Return of the Jedi in 1983, it brought with it an enormous amount of new features and the incorporation of new characters that further expanded the already extensive universe which serves as the setting for this incredible franchise.

Kylo Ren was, in addition to Rey's great rival, one of the most interesting and best rated among the fans. From the beginning, the striking appearance of his lightsaber aroused the curiosity of many fans of the franchise, but why does this character's sword have such a unique design?

The following lines will include spoilers of Star Wars Episode VII.

Why is Kylo Ren's lightsaber different from the rest?

To know the origin of Kylo Ren's lightsaber we have to go to The events leading up to The Force Awakens. Before adopting the identity of Kylo Ren, Ben Solo had a promising future ahead of him due to his enormous talent. At that time, Ben owned a blue saber that he used for training and, except for the diatio energy cell he had in his gripit had no notable difference from other lightsabers.

Things began to change for Ben Solo once he was corrupted by the Supreme Leader Snoke. Ben still had great potential, but as happened with Anakin before transforming into Darth Vader, the son of Han and Leia decided to prioritize everything that would bring him enter the dark side.

His commitment was such that He changed his identity to Kylo Ren. and chose to perform a process known as “bleeding” on his saber. This consists of forcing the kyber crystal of the lightsaber and make its color acquire a red hue that so characterizes the Sith.

Kylo Ren managed to make the kyber crystal of his saber “bleed”, but he had to perform a series of modifications due to the immense power he had achieved with it. This caused the weapon to receive a redesign on its sides that ended giving rise to the appearance that we could see in the 2015 feature film.

