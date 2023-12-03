This is what this mythical character from the galactic franchise was originally going to be called.

Yoda in one of the scenes from The Empire Strikes Back

The Empire Strikes Back was an excellent sequel which corrected several defects of its predecessor and many Star Wars fans do not hesitate to consider it the best installment among the main films of the popular franchise. One of his greatest successes was Yoda’s introductiona powerful user of the Force accompanied by an even greater mysticism than Obi-Wan and who tried to turn Luke into an exemplary Jedi.

It is mentor de Luke After his first appearance, he soon became one of the Star Wars characters most beloved by fans and, as happened with the script for the fifth episode of the saga, the character of Yoda suffered. a good number of changes before being how we would finally end up knowing him.

The biggest secret of Yoda’s character

Before Leigh Brackett was hired for the ambitious project that was to be the sequel to the legendary A New HopeGeorge Lucas began to work writing small drafts and one of his initial thoughts was to call “Buffy” who was going to be Yoda in the story.

After this curious name, it was decided to call the character “Minch Yoda”something that did not completely convince Brackett, so he opted to simply keep the second of the names, a decision that would have enormous relevance.

After Brackett’s death in 1978, Lucas had to contribute his two cents again and revised several aspects of the film’s script. The change Brackett made to the character’s name was something that did not go unnoticed by Lucas and he liked it so much that he did not hesitate to make it the name this character would end up having officially.

Although the character shone in his interventions in The Empire Strikes Back, Yoda was also the protagonist of several of the best moments of the prequel trilogy who would arrive some time later and would be responsible for showing us the story of Anakin and his transformation into Darth Vader. And this old Jedi was one of the few that he had the courage to face Darth Sidious directly in one of the great duels that Revenge of the Sith gave us.

