It is an action scene that has Obi-Wan as the protagonist and that Lucas preferred to eliminate.

Revenge of the Sith was the film that brought closure to the star wars prequel trilogywhich showed us the tragic transformation that Anakin Skywalker suffered until he became Darth Vader while also telling us some feats from the past of characters as interesting as Yoda, Obi-Wan or Palpatine.

The third episode of the franchise also had a much more favorable reception compared to the two previous feature films and, as usually happens with projects of this caliber, there are many scenes that end up being omitted and never seen. One of these deleted scenes has great importance for Nick Gillard by showing what would have been in his opinion the best fight in the franchise.

A scene we never got to see

Gillard, who was doubles coordinator in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, shared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that George Lucas eliminated what was going to be, according to him, the most elaborate action scene of the entire franchise.

The scene Gillard talks about would occur in Revenge of the Sith, shortly before Obi-Wan's character had his duel against General Grievous. Before this battle, the powerful Jedi found himself surrounded by four Magna Guards, the battle droids that escorted Grievous and that They were instantly defeated by being crushed by a huge container that Obi-Wan dropped using the Force.

In reality, things would become much more difficult for our hero. He would face these battle droids before going after Grievous and is even known to Ewan McGregor prepared carefully to make this scene possible which ended up being omitted and which Gillard insists would have been best matchup ever the ones we saw in the main films of the saga.

Of course, This was not the only change that Revenge of the Sith underwent before hitting the big screen. And it is well known that the duel between Obi-Wan and Grievous was going to have such a dark ending that Lucas preferred to modify mainly to avoid showing McGregor's character as someone excessively cruel to viewers.

