Obi-Wan with Luke Skywalker in one of the scenes from the 1977 film

Star Wars is one of the most important and popular franchises in the history of cinema and its fascinating science fiction universe continues to expand today through various spin-offs as interesting as the recent miniseries focused on Ahsoka Tano or the seasons of the series The Mandalorian.

A New Hope, the 1977 film that introduced the franchise to the whole world, was a work of great complexity in its production and as is usual in this type of productions, there are many modifications that its script undergoes until reaching the final phase that we, the spectators, end up witnessing. One of the most striking changes was the fate that Obi-Wan was going to havea character who was not really going to lose his life at the hands of Darth Vader.

A death that was not originally planned

Obi-Wan, one of the best Jedi we met in the franchise, had a brief confrontation against Darth Vader in one of the climaxes of the film and thanks to a tweet from @TheWookieeRoars We have confirmation that George Lucas considered the possibility that Luke consiguiese save Obi-Wan and along with the rest of the characters they managed to escape both the Death Star and Darth Vader himself using the Millennium Falcon.

In the pages that accompany the publication it is stated that the scene was planned as we originally saw it in the film, with some differences as important as Luke would prevent his master’s deathso George Lucas probably had in mind that it was Obi-Wan and not another character like Yoda who continue training young Skywalker if I had the need to expand this story further.

Obi-Wan’s death was necessary to add a more menacing aura in Darth Vadersomething that was represented even better in The Empire Strikes Back, the sequel that showed the events after the exploits of Luke and our heroes and that again featured the participation of Alec Guinness’s character as a force ghost who continued to punctually advise his apprentice.

A New Hope became, thanks to its enormous and surprising success, one of the most emblematic films of the science fiction genre. Its footage has scenes for posterity such as the saber duel between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader or the moment in which Luke observes the setting of the two suns of Tatooine accompanied by the masterful soundtrack provided by John Williams for the occasion.

