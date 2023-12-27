Han Solo's “lost” blaster reached astronomical figures at auction to the point of breaking a Guinness record.

Han Solo is a guy who likes to break records in Star Wars: he is the one who managed to travel the Kessel Corridor in less than 12 parsecs thanks to his mastery at the controls of the Millenium Falcon and, in the real world, it also sets its own records.

And the character played by Harrison Ford, and Alden Ehrenreich in Solo: A Star Wars Story, is one of the greatest references of the saga created by George Lucas.

Anything character-related is valuable, but there's nothing like a good auction to set absolutely crazy prices for costume items and props.

Back in 2022, one of the lost blasters from Han Solo used in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, came up for auction with an estimated value of between $300,000 and $500,000, but sold for more… much more.

It is not a noble weapon, but it is valuable

As reported by Jedi News, Han Solo's blaster that went up for auction reached a price of $1,057,500which set a new record for Star Wars that will be reflected in the 2024 edition of the Guinness Book of Records.

Han Solo's gun in the original Star Wars film is the most expensive prop weapon sold at auction, owing its value to its status as a missing item for decades.

Han Solo's prop weapons in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope disappeared shortly after the filming of the film that gave rise to the birth of the saga. It wouldn't be until decades later, when the assets of the prop company Bapty & Co. They were acquired and inventoried when these weapons saw the light.

Star Wars props are true collector's delights, and it's entirely possible that Han Solo's blaster will lose the record in the near future, perhaps surpassed by another weapon seen in the franchise.