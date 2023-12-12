Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is not only one of the best games that have been made from the Disney franchise, it is also one of the best in history and that is why the idea of ​​a remake ignited the spirit of the fans. fans. However, darkness and uncertainty have taken over the PlayStation 5 console-exclusive project, and although there is no certainty that it will become a reality, a recent statement gives hope.

Video: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake – Revelation Trailer

Disney talks about the remake of Star Wars: KOTOR

During an interview with Axios, Sean Shoptaw, vice president of Global Games and Interactive Experiences at Disney, spoke about what is happening with the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic amid the wave of rumors that indicate its imminent cancellation. In this regard, the manager stated: “I can’t say much on that point for some obvious reasons, but KOTOR is obviously an incredibly popular game, which we are incredibly proud of and believe there is still a lot of demand for.”

The Star Wars KOTOR remake is still alive… according to Disney

Will the Star Wars KOTOR remake be cancelled?

Taking into account the statements of the Disney executive, as well as the recent report by Jason Schreier, a Bloomberg journalist, it can be unofficially considered that the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is still alive but it is likely that it will have a long way to go. travel.

First, the original project was entrusted to Aspyr Interactive, a studio that did not find a way forward in terms of concept. The decision then was to leave the development of the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic in the hands of Saber Interactive.

So far, so good, the detail is that these decisions were made before the debacle of Embracer Group, the company that owns Saber Interactive, began, whose financial problems have dragged down projects, resulting in cancellations and studio closures. It should be noted that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is a very big game in its original version and making a remake to match is not exactly cheap or easy in terms of work in a studio.

That said, the current version we have about the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake is that it is still valid, in development and has not been canceled.

