Anakin Skywalker in Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars is a franchise that boosted the career of more than one actor, and in the prequel trilogy that George Lucas directed entirely There was no shortage of big names in its cast such as Natalie Portman, veterans in the world such as Samuel L. Jackson or actors such as Hayden Christensen, who had the privilege of interpretar a Anakin Skywalker before becoming Darth Vader himself.

Christensen joined the franchise in the Attack of the Clones film with an interpretive work that improved in Revenge of the Sith, one of the main installments most beloved by fans. The affection that the actor feels for his character never waned and he even participated in series such as the recent Ahsoka. Recently, the actor reminded us What was your opinion about playing the prodigious Skywalker again? and his response did not go unnoticed by many fans of this popular franchise.

What does Hayden Christensen think about working on Star Wars again?

The actor shared through the Dagobah Dispatch podcast how he would take to reinterpret what is still his most iconic role until now, and the answer he gave pleased more than one fan.

“If the opportunity presents itself I will be there with a big smile on my face,” commented the actor when asked about returning to life as he was Obi-Wan's promising apprentice and one of the most relevant characters in the entire franchise.

The evolution of Anakin Skywalker continues to be one of the most interesting that we have seen in the Star Wars movies. His history and evolution were marked by tragedy and much of this was one of the main axes of the fascinating plot of Revenge of the Sith, a film that captured the climax of his character and his last steps before definitively falling to the Dark Side.

Although the sequel trilogy created by Disney caused mixed feelings among many fans of the franchise, the future of Star Wars is extremely promising. Among the most interesting projects that have generated the most interest is the movie starring Reywhose production date appears to have been finalized, and Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedia new feature film that James Mangold will direct and whose existence was announced at this year's Star Wars Celebration.

