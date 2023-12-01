The Siths of Star Wars defended the galaxy from other threats from ancient technologies

In the vast universe of Star Wars, The Sith have always been seen as the embodiment of evil. However, recent revelations suggest that this ancient order, known for its thirst for power and unbridled emotions, played a crucial role in saving the galaxy. In “Star Wars: Dark Droids #2,” a work by Charles Soule, Luke Ross, Alex Sinclair and Travis Lanham, it is discovered that The Sith once defeated the original Scourge virusthus protecting the galaxy from an even greater threat.

The Scourge: A voracious threat to the galaxy

Scourge is a composite being, the result of the fusion of two ancient technologies: the Spark Eternal, an artificial intelligence created to replace the Force, and an unnamed viral consciousness, whose objective is to expand and ‘consume’ new droids. The union of these entities came about thanks to Lady Qi’ra’s efforts to overthrow the Sith, giving life to Scourge, a being with an insatiable appetite that now extends to biological life as well.

The revelation that they were the ones responsible for stopping the Scourge the first time it’s surprising. Often relegated to the role of villain, this cult of the Dark Side has proven to be an essential defender against existential threats. The story goes that those on the dark side used the Force to defeat the virus, thus safeguarding the entire galaxy. Furthermore, they were also the ones who They defeated Spark Eternalcreated by the Ascendant cult to imitate the Force through technology.

The fate of the galaxy in the hands of the Sith… Again

The events in “Star Wars: Dark Droids #2” suggest that The fight against this new form of Scourge will fall once again on the Sith. History indicates that these events occurred before Darth Bane instituted the Rule of Two, approximately a millennium before the prequel trilogy. The possibility of Vader playing a key role in defeating Scourge raises an intriguing prospect: the Sith could once again be the unwitting saviors of the galaxy.

This turn in the narrative leads us to wonder if the existence of the Sith is, in some way, enabled by the Force as a form of aggressive protection against existential threats. Although they have committed atrocities, The battle against Scourge shows that his presence can be crucial for galactic balance.

“Star Wars: Dark Droids #2,” available now from Marvel Comics, not only brings a new layer of complexity to the already rich mythology of this universebut also rethinks the role of “villains” in galactic history. This revelation not only enriches the plot but also invites fans to reconsider what they know about the Dark Side and its enigmatic practitioners.

The Sith, in the Star Wars universe, represent a fascinating amalgamation of power and ambition. Focusing on the Dark Side of the Force, its power derives from intense emotions such as anger, fear and hatred. This deep, dark connection grants them extraordinary abilities, such as telepathy., mind manipulation and generation of energy rays. His focus on individual domination and control sets them apart from the Jedi, who seek harmony and peace.

They are also known for their skill in lightsaber combat, using aggressive and destructive styles. Additionally, they possess deep knowledge of ancient practices and rituals of the Dark Side, allowing them to perform supernatural feats and manipulate life itself. This power, although seductive, carries a great risk of corruption and self-destruction.