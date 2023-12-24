Quentin Tarantino is one of the most famous directors. However, no one would say that he could make a Star Wars movie. Fortunately, the Internet exists.

They have turned Star Wars into a Quentin Tarantino movie. Fans have created a conceptual video that imagines what a film from the galactic saga would be like from this director. They have done it using artificial intelligence to recreate the vision of the famous director. Attention!

In this almost two-minute video, an alternative version of Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) with Tarantino's distinctive style. The proposed clip reinterprets the film's classic narrative, dividing it into chapters that resemble the intertwining stories presented in Pulp Fiction.

The first chapter of Star Wars according to Quentin Tarantino centers on Luke Skywalker (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) on a bloody quest to avenge the death of his parents, collaborating with Obi-Wan Kenobi. On the other hand, the second chapter reimagines the odyssey of Han Solo and Chewbacca as a gangster movie. The last chapter is based on the story of Princess Leia inside the Death Star, inspired by Inglourious Basterds. This video also shows a different focus on iconic characters, such as a more rugged and armored C-3PO.

This crossover between saga and director is… almost impossible

The narrator, Samuel L. Jackson, highlights the possible intersection of these chapters at the end, allowing viewers to imagine how the film's climax would unfold. Although the idea is creative and full of references to Tarantino's distinctive characteristics, the director is unlikely to make a Star Wars movie. Currently, he is focused on his next film, The Movie Critic, which is rumored to be his last work and is not related to science fiction.

Despite the enthusiasm generated by this concept video, Tarantino and Star Wars fans express their hope that the director will tackle the sci-fi franchise at some point. Comments like “Please, someone make it happen and pay the director, whatever price he asks!” They demonstrate the interest and hope of seeing the director behind the iconic galactic saga.

