The instability that Star Wars experienced as a video game franchise in the hands of Electronic Arts led to an orderly change of plans from Disney and Lucasfilm Games that resulted in various IP projects carried out by studios from other companies. Various stories and characters are part of this new era, but what about The Mandalorian? There is news about it, but it might not be what you expect.

Is id Software developing a The Mandalorian game?

One of the rumors that have formed around the future of Star Wars in gaming is related to a supposed The Mandalorian video game that would be in development for id Softwarestudy of Bethesda | ZeniMax which currently belongs to Microsoft y Xbox Game Studios. This unconfirmed project has been considered part of the speculation about the new wave of Star Wars titles that are in development but apparently this is nothing more than fake news.

Rumors indicate that id Software is working on a The Mandalorian game

According to a report from TweakTown, 2 of the most recognized insiders in the Xbox scene, Jeff Grubb and Shpeshal_Nick, talked about id Software's The Mandalorian game but everything indicates that it does not exist. In this regard, Jeff Grubb pointed out that he has not heard anything about this title and his sources have not mentioned its existence. For his part, Shpeshal_Nick said the same thing, ensuring that there is no information that has reached him that is related to a The Mandalorian game developed by id Software.

Thus, and considering that it is very difficult to hide AAA projects these days and even less so when it comes to a franchise like Star Wars, it is possible to consider that The Mandalorian game rumored to be an id Software project is false.

