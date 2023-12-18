The popular actor has revealed very interesting details about his character in Star Wars.

Adam Driver played the character of Kylo Ren in an incredible way in the Star Wars sequel trilogy

The Star Wars sequel trilogy, that is, that made up of The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, continue to be a topic of debate for being considered some of the most controversial deliveries among the main films of the franchise and by the controversial treatment and evolution of some of its characters more important.

Kylo Ren was probably one of the most convincing characters among the new additions that the Disney trilogy brought with it. And Adam Driver, the talented actor who played Kylo Ren, had the opportunity a few days ago to talk about his character and confirm that The evolution that was shown on the screen was not what was originally planned.In fact, he assured that Kylo Ren was not going to receive any type of redemption.

Kylo Ren was not going to have any redemption arc according to Adam Driver

The Twitter account @adamdriverarchv shared a clip of the interview that the actor had in ‘The Rich Eisen Show’ and in it Driver commented that JJ Abrams' idea was for Kylo Ren to have a one-way journey to the dark side.

Driver hizo an interesting comparison with the arch of Darth Vader when talking about the evolution that his character was really going to have: “(JJ Abrams) had a general arc in mind that he wanted to do and that then changed, but the idea was that, almost a journey opposite to Vader'swhere Vader starts out being the most trusting, the most committed to the Dark Side, and in the last film he is the most vulnerable and weak“.

The actor went even deeper into the initial plans that were had with Kylo Reninsisting that his evolution was going to be completely reversed to that of Vader: “I wanted to start the other way around, for the character to be the most confused and the weakest and that At the end of the 3 films he was the most committed to the Dark Side“.

Driver also took the opportunity to clarify that this change of course did not occur in the filming of The Last Jedi, it was really in the third movie of the trilogy, which focused more on his approach to Rey and his identity as Ben Solo: “the last one changed to be on the day (Kylo and Rey) and stuff like that. And evolving into Ben Solo, that was never part of it. Well, Ben Solo was Ben Solo from the beginning, but It was never a version where we saw Ben Solo when I signed on for it“.

