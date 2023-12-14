On Star+ there is new content during December, and currently there are series, documentaries and movies that are available on the streaming service, which will undoubtedly attract the attention of its subscribers.. After your daily activities, take a moment to entertain yourself with the best options.

Starring Cris Vianna, Letícia Spiller, Bia Arantes and Emma Araújo, the dramatic series premieres its first season on Star+. Created by IntroPictures, tells the life of four women, mothers and daughters from different social classes, who are forced to live under the same roof. The former nanny and now owner of her own business Marta is forced to receive her former boss Isabel and her daughter Ana Rosa in her house, due to a judicial decision linked to the arrest of Marta's husband. Isabel. Her arrival complicates the life of Ana Jazmín, Marta's daughter, who will have to deal with the visitors against her will. Together, mothers and daughters must confront sensitive issues from the past and reflect on difficulties in their own relationships. Directed by Pablo Uranga, Luciana Baptista and María Farkas, the series from the Star Original Productions label is a narrative about the social, cultural and family legacies of daughters and their mothers.

The first part of the third season is available exclusively on Star+. American Horror Stories is a spin-off of the award-winning anthology series American Horror Story by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, which tells a different horror story in each episode. Since 2011, the creators of American Horror Story have redefined the horror genre, presenting in each installment the most terrifying scenarios such as a spooky asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak circus, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself.. The first and second seasons are now available on Star+.

It is a documentary that premieres exclusively on Star+. The documentary film follows families who want to stay in the place they love and where they have also often established deep roots, but who face different challenges: A trans/queer family with five children in Iowa must find a new community after being expelled from her church; An Afro-descendant homosexual couple with a young daughter experiences situations of intolerance in Nebraska; On a farm in Kansas, a lesbian couple decides to homeschool their son since he was being bullied; gay professor in Ohio creates safe space for LGBTQ+ students; and a couple in Minnesota struggles to rebuild their families after two transition processes. Meanwhile, Minnesota political representative and queer mother Heather Keeler is bringing LGBTQ+ rights to the political forefront despite ongoing death threats. The documentary, directed by Melinda Maerker, captures a pivotal moment when anti-queer legislation and sentiment rapidly multiply across the United States and the values ​​of every Midwestern family are tested.

The new original comedy can now be seen exclusively on Star+ and stars Ben Platt and Molly Gordon as Amos and Rebecca-Diane, two lifelong best friends who work as theater instructors at a run-down camp in upstate New York. . After the camp's founder, Joan, falls into a coma, her clueless son Troy arrives to manage the property. Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn must join the rest of the staff and students to put together a masterpiece and keep their beloved summer camp afloat..

The film, which is now available exclusively on Star+, centers on a man who wakes up next to an old grain mill located in the center of an open-air prison cell with no idea how he got there. Trapped in an unusual and oppressive environment, he is forced to fight for his survival and work to survive, while desperately searching for freedom before the birth of his son.. This intriguing film written by Jeffrey David Thomas, is directed by Sean King O'Grady.

The film directed by Jorge Coira and written by Araceli Gonda that can now be seen on Star+. Mabel, has gone viral in the least desirable way possible. During her flight to Polynesia, to enjoy an idyllic vacation, she innocently unlocks her husband's cell phone and finds evidence of infidelity. Then, Mabel makes a big fuss in mid-flight and fights with anyone who tries to stop her, causing panic on the plane.. Due to her behavior, the plane must make an emergency landing to force her off of it. Then, upon returning to Madrid, Mabel discovers that she is no longer an anonymous woman, since someone has recorded what happened on board her and it has now gone viral. Everyone knows her as “#lalocadelavión”, and her life will never be the same. I Have Go Viral is directed by Jorge Coira and written by Araceli Gonda. Starring Blanca Suárez and Nicolás Furtado.

