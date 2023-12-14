This Wednesday, December 13, there is new content on the adult streaming service Star+, in which three series are released, which will undoubtedly attract the attention of its subscribers. After your daily activities, take a moment to entertain yourself with the best options of the day.

Planners

This Wednesday, December 13, the comedy-drama premieres four new episodes that can now be seen on Star+. The plot follows the story of Malena, a woman who, after her divorce from Marcos, leaves her job at her ex-husband's corporate event organization agency. Thanks to the encouragement of Cali, an energetic friend from the past who comes back into her life, she embarks on a new career path, realizing the project she always dreamed of: Creating her own agency for organizing social events. In the new episodes Malena is renewed and successful, with an event organization company that has become the most important in the country. After having managed to rebuild herself in the professional field, she is now willing to begin a greater and more radical reconstruction: The personal one.. The first nine episodes are now available on Star+. With the performances of Celeste Cid, Gonzalo Valenzuela, Leticia Siciliani and Guillermo Pfening.

The duel

It is an Argentine comedy that premieres today exclusively on Star+. Trapped in a gray life and going through depression, Ernesto accidentally discovers his wife's betrayal, which brings him to the brink of the abyss. Faced with this situation, he wants to take his own life, but he doesn't have the courage, so he turns to a clandestine network of hitmen.. His plan is to hire an assassin to end his suffering once and for all, but his world takes an unexpected turn when he meets Rita, a woman with whom he falls madly in love. What was going to be the end of his life becomes a great adventure as well as a frantic race to save his life, Rita's, and their newfound love. Directed by Augusto Tejada, it stars Joaquín Furriel and Eugenia “La China” Suárez.

Undead Unluck

Today the first episodes of the first season of this animated series premiere on Star+. Andy, who has the special ability to not die, has long been searching for someone with the power to grant him true death. On the other hand, Fuko Izumo has distanced herself from others for fear of bringing misfortune to those around her due to her bad luck ability. As Fuko plans to end it all, a chance encounter with Andy causes her to begin to see things in a new light. Both decide to join the Union, an organization whose objective is to control and protect the world from unidentified phenomena. With their new allies and armed with their special abilities, Fuko and Andy undertake challenging missions. Between opposing beliefs and facing powerful enemies, the two discover the mystery of the world, while searching for the “best death in history.” Every Wednesday there will be a new episode available on Star+.

