The two streaming services Disney+ and Star+ are two services of the Walt Disney Company and the company, in the Latin American region, announced that both will merge to create a single platform.

The president of The Walt Disney Company Latin America, Diego Lerner, announced through a press release the objective he has with the integration of both platforms. This means that all the content found so far on Star+, such as ESPN programming, live events, series, movies and original titles from production companies such as Searchlight, 20th Century Studios and FX, to name a few, will be available on Disney+.

In addition, they will maintain the content they already have such as Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

Although there is still no exact date for this merger to occur, it was announced that this transition will take place in the second quarter of 2024 (from April 1 to June 30).

Unfortunately for users, it was announced that there will be a change in the prices of the service, although this has not yet been made public.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Star Plus

plataformas digitales

Streaming

Disney+

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions