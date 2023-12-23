The Star Citizen video game is one of the most controversial projects in the industry, even being considered a possible scam by those who doubt that it will be officially released. But despite that, it has generated an impressive community of followers, including one who invested $26,000 to decorate his game room and PC setup, all inspired by this space science fiction game.

A video that actually dates back to 2022 and that has once again circulated all over the Internet has begun to go viral, since regardless of whether you are interested in Star Citizen or not, it cannot be denied that the result is impressive, being one of the most surprising configurations ever seen. Project carried out by the Thai content creator known as Bankii, who spent almost 30 thousand dollars on the game room of his dreams.

As we can see in the video, the result is a room that looks like a real control room, which has been decorated with so much planning and love for the game, that it really makes you feel like you could believe you were inside. of a spaceship. Bankii explains that he was inspired by the Crusader Hercules, a ship that is worth approximately $400 in the space role-playing game.

To replicate its design, the content creator acquired several monitors with the aim of recreating the cabin, complementing all this with a set of themed furniture designed especially for the occasion. In addition, the configuration allows you to play other games in the most immersive way possible, such as car titles.

Finally, you must take into account your Gamer PC, which has an Intel Core i9 11900K processor, 64 GB of RAM and a GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, among other specifications. A configuration that for PC gamers who always have their equipment updated, might sound a bit “old.” But it must be taken into account that as we said, the video is from 2022 and although it has recently begun to gain popularity on the networks, it is likely that it has updated its configuration during this time.

You can see the beautiful and impressive result below.