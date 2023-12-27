This year, the Star Citizen project, made up of an online multiplayer and a campaign mode, raised more than $600 million, an amount that has been possible thanks to the support of players who still trust in this proposal despite the fact that it has not been seen for years. final version 1.0. Some think it's a scam, others think it will one day be the best space game ever created, while a third group looks with surprise at how far its monetization is going.

This Star Citizen package costs almost $1 million pesos

In recent days, Star Citizen gave another reason to talk but not because of a new fundraising goal, but because of the price of the new version of its Legatus package. In case you don't know, this package has been released every year since 2018 and includes all the ships available in the game up to that point, which stand out for their attention to detail and particularities that make them unique visually, but also in gameplay. .

Well, the Legatus 2023 package was recently announced and its price is crazy as it costs $48,000 USD, or $815,625 MXN, almost $1 million pesos according to the exchange rate currently recorded in Mexico.

Thank you for making 2953 an amazing year with us, both in and out of the ‘verse! Before we bid farewell, let’s look back at some of the major highlights that happened over the last 12 months. pic.twitter.com/W1M8UafIRm — Star Citizen (@RobertsSpaceInd) December 25, 2023

The Legatus 2953 package (year in which the game takes place) of Star Citizen includes more than 175 ships and is defined by the developers as the definitive navy since the player who buys it will have access to the different models to be able to use them for exploration, attack and defending.

Although a DLC that costs almost $1 million pesos is controversial, the Star Citizen community has responded to criticism by ensuring that all this content can be obtained with gaming experience in multiplayer mode, only by spending the necessary time and interacting with others. players to complete missions. Likewise, they highlight the design of the ships and their details that make them unique, while remembering that this is not a pay-to-win proposal since only one ship is necessary to experience what the game offers so far.

