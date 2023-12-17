In Spring it's derby time. Inter and Milan are battling it out at the top of the table, after a super run in this first part of the championship. After 13 matchdays, the Nerazzurri are looking down on everyone with 27 points, while the Rossoneri are trailing at 26. In view of Sunday's match (kick-off at 11am at the Konami Youth Development Center, home to Inter), let's find out the stars of the derby are better, net of the absences: Chivu will not have Elisha Owusu (new injury for him, to the right meniscus) and Giacomo Stabile, who will be called up by Simone Inzaghi for the match against Lazio; Abate will have to do without central defender Jan-Carlo Simic (called up by Pioli due to many injuries) and Davide Bartesaghi, who has been with the greats since the beginning of the season.