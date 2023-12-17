The double ex, now coach at Ferencvaros: “Nerazzurri from the Scudetto, Thuram doesn't run but skates: if you don't stop him immediately you'll find him in the area. The Biancocelesti know how to be a watch. It will be a spectacle, like it used to be”

From correspondent Fabio Bianchi

December 16 – 08:02 – budapest (Hungary)

T he light in the eyes of the child who captures the autographs of the players outside the beautiful Ferencvaros center is the same that we see in those of Dejan Stankovic when he talks about football and the first goal achieved: qualification for the Conference play offs. He says: “We are very happy, starting with the president. Last year Ferencvaros also made it through the groups, but this is the first time they finished undefeated. I'm very proud of it because the group was a Europa League group.”