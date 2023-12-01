GSC Game World is returned to show STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl with a new trailer dedicated to history, also announcing that the game is now in the final stage of development.

“This is the biggest and most complex video game of our lifetimes,” said CEO Yevhen Grygorovych. “An ambitious project from the beginning that has evolved into the definitive challenge. It’s a very important game for us, made under the most stressful conditions possible.”

After a rather troubled process, especially due to the conflict in Ukraine which forced a large part of the team to move to the Czech Republic (where there was no shortage of misadventures), STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl will finally see the light of day on PC and Xbox Series. The definitive release date is still missing, but already having set a precise launch window is an important milestone.

