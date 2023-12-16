The Sauber team turns the page. Once the partnership with Alfa Romeo has ended, the Swiss team will start the 2024 F.1 world championship with a new name: Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber.

The team's main sponsor, the live streaming platform Kick.com, has also acquired the naming rights to the chassis for the next 2 seasons (2024-2025), which will be presented as the KICK Sauber C44. The brand had already appeared visibly on the bodywork of the C43 during the season just ended, and has acquired greater importance in view of the 2024 world championship.

“Sauber has always been synonymous with innovation, breaking the mold and challenging conventions – commented team principal Alessandro Alunni Bravi – the partnership with Kick.com is the latest and boldest demonstration of the philosophy that guides us. With Kick.com, our goal is to take the next step in finding new and innovative ways to get closer to our fans.”

The new name marks the beginning of the transition period that will lead the team towards 2026, the season in which the new Audi ownership will come out into the open with the official name of the team. All of this will take place in conjunction with the launch of the technical cycle which will see the debut of the new power unit created by the German company.

The method chosen by Sauber, i.e. the double sponsor in the official name and one of the two to acquire the naming rights to the chassis, should also be followed by AlphaTauri.

The Faenza team has defined the new name – which should be Racing Bulls – and the sponsors who will support it from 2024. One of these should also give its name to the chassis of the next Italian-Austrian single-seater in what will be the first year since team principal of former Ferrari engineer, Laurent Mekies.

