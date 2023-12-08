Stability pact, Italy in the corner due to the ESM issue. No agreement

The sleepless night for the ministers of the Economy present all’Ecofin a Bruxelles it wasn’t enough, on Stability pact there is no agreement between the 27 EU countries. The freezing shower arrives at 4 in the morning with the statement released by the Spanish presidency that led the summit. A big problem especially for Italy and the other states with a large debt, but Germania and Nordic countries in the lead are pushing for a agreement even more strict compared to the previous one, then suspended with the outbreak of the pandemic, and this does not help the negotiation. The government Melons then, he also ended up in the crosshairs for the issue of MesItaly is the only one of the 27 EU countries not to have ratified the agreement on the bailout fund. “We have worked intenselycarefully considering all the member states, to align the positions and put a new compromise text on the table”, explains a diplomatic source at the conclusion of the work after eight hours of confrontation (from 8pm to 4am).

Read also: With the newspaper’s attack on Crosetto the editorial picture on the right has been completed

Read also: Before La Scala, 13 minutes of applause but some boos for the direction. PHOTO

“We have made a lot of progress Today. It is a challenging negotiation and we’re getting there. There is a desire to conclude an agreement at the table, but there is still work to do. We need legal assessments and consultations on our proposal, which we were unable to complete this evening. Today we went as far as we could. We will continue the work in the next few days. The constituent elements of an agreement are there, but final work on the drafting and legal calibration is necessary”, states the European source.

Subscribe to the newsletter