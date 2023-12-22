Stability pact, the accounts in Italy's pocket after the agreement in the EU. It could cost us very dearly

Italy decided to accept the “compromise on Stability pact“. But what does this agreement entail decided by France e Germania and endorsed by the Meloni government in concrete terms? The Belgian think tank Bruegelcertainly not a Eurosceptic bastion, – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – has recently carried out a study on the commitments of various countries using the Dsa of the Commission: per Italy the minimum request (sic) is a structural primary balance of 3.7% of GDP by the end of the plan 4 year adjustment and 3.3% in case of 7 year plan. It is the latter that Italy is aiming for (2025-2031), because the downward trajectory of the deficit is less steep: on average for the year, say Bruegel's economists, a fiscal tightening of 0.6 points of product, approximately 12.5 billion according to 2024 data.



If he piano is at four years oldhowever – continues Il Fatto – the average correction would be 1.1%, over 23 billion a year, an enormity: for this reason the government Melons he made sure that reforms and investments of Pnrr were relevant for the extension of the plan to seven years. Translated: if it goes very well, Italy will have to contract its budget 3.3 points of GDP in seven yearswhich in money – at 2024 prices – amounts to 12 and a half billion per year on average, this is if growth and inflation are as expected, which is to be expected to doubt. It is said: still better than the previous Pact and it is true, but it must also be said that that Pact is not no one has ever respected it to the letter, starting with Germany which was the first to violate it twenty years ago. In this round, however, the corrective procedures have been strengthened and made semi-automatic.

