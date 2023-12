A stabbing took place at the Zaal Dijk disco in Lemele last night around a quarter past three. The incident happened in a street next to the entertainment venue. Two people were seriously injured. These are young men aged 18 and 19 from Westerhaar-Vriezenveensewijk. Not much later, three young men aged 16, 18 and 19 from Coevorden and Emmen were arrested.