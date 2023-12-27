You may remember the unprecedented case of Yuji Naka, the creator of Sonic, who was arrested and very close to going to jail after using inside information from Square Enix projects to illicitly enrich himself. Well, the 2 games in question will soon stop working in the West.

After his short-lived time at Square Enix, Naka took advantage of his knowledge of the development of Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier y Dragon Quest Tact to invest in the companies involved and then, once the games were announced, sell them at a higher price.

The first lasted less than 14 months in operation and the second has its days numbered (partially).

Square Enix will close servers for another mobile game

We are talking about Dragon Quest Tact, whose servers for the Western version will stop working on February 29, 2024 at 2:00 AM (Mexico City time). The Japanese version of Dragon Quest Tact debuted on July 16, 2020; the western version did it months later on January 27, 2021, so it would have worked just under 3 years.

Put another way, players in the West will soon no longer be able to play any of the games that Naka almost went to jail for. In fact, he is still on a 4-year suspended sentence (until 2027), in which he will not have to engage in any criminal act if he wants to avoid spending 2.5 years in prison.

The West will no longer be able to play Dragon Quest Tact

What will happen to the Japanese version of Dragon Quest Tact?

Something that stands out is that in the announcement Square Enix only mentions that the version of Dragon Quest Tact that will stop working is the Western one and does not explain what will happen to it. the japanese versionsuggesting that it will continue to work, at least in the short term.

The team says that they did everything possible and made an effort to ensure that players found a gaming experience every day.”enjoyable and incredible“, but unfortunately he made the decision to put an end to the Western version.

“On behalf of the production team of Dragon Quest TactWe apologize for the abrupt announcement, but we are sincerely grateful for the support we have received from our players. (…) However, we have come to the conclusion that it would be complicated continue to maintain the application experience; Therefore, we are ending the service of the application,” said Square Enix. “Although we only have a short time left before the end of service closes on February 29, 2024we hope that continue enjoying playing Dragon Quest Tact until the last day.”

Did you play Dragon Quest Tact? Do you have hope for Square Enix's games as a service? Tell us in the comments.

