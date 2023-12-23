Excellent news coming from Square Enix. Apparently, the company has launched a new promotion with discounts in the Nintendo Switch eShop.

For now the offers have been announced for the most part Europe and America.

Here you have them, available until January 3, 2024 on Nintendo Switch:

Game Discount Price Actraiser Renaissance $14.99 (was $29.99) Balan Wonderworld $5.99 (was $39.99) Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy $15.99 (was $39.99) Chocobo GP $19.99 (was $49.99) Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition $9.99 (was $19.99) Collection of Mana $19.99 (was $39.99) Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend $9.99 (was $19.99) Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $29.99 (was $49.99) Dragon Quest $3.24 (was $4.99) Dragon Quest II – Luminaries of the Legendary Line $4.21 (was $6.49) Dragon Quest III $8.11 (was $12.49) Dragon Quest Treasures $35.99 (was $59.99) Dungeon Encounters $11.99 (was $29.99) Fear Effect Sedna $1.99 (was $19.99) Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition $11.99 (was $29.99) Final Fantasy IX $8.39 (was $20.99) Final Fantasy VII $6.39 (was $15.99) Final Fantasy VIII Remastered $7.99 (was $19.99) Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster $19.99 (was $49.99) Final Fantasy was $29.99) Harvestella $29.99 (was $59.99) I Am Setsuna $15.99 (was $39.99) Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai $40.19 (was $59.99) Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Remix Cloud Version $15.99 (was $39.99) Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory $23.99 (was $59.99) Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version $19.99 (was $49.99) Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) Cloud Version $19.99 (was $49.99) Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud $35.99 (was $89.99) Legend of Mana $14.99 (was $29.99) Lost Sphear $14.99 (was $49.99) NEO: The World Ends with You $23.99 (was $59.99) NieR: Automata $23.99 (was $39.99) Octopath Traveler II $41.99 (was $59.99) Oninaki $19.99 (was $49.99) Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo $13.99 (was $19.99) Romancing SaGa 2 $4.99 (was $24.99) Romancing SaGa 3 $8.69 (was $28.99) Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered $17.49 (was $24.99) SaGa Frontier Remastered $12.49 (was $24.99) SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions $8.99 (was $29.99) Spelunker Party $5.99 (was $29.99) Star Ocean: First Departure R $6.29 (was $20.99) Tactics Ogre: Reborn $24.99 (was $49.99) Theatrhythm Final Bar Line $29.99 (was $49.99) The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story $19.99 (was $49.99) The DioField Chronicle $23.99 (was $59.99) Trials of Mana $24.99 (was $49.99) Various Daylife $14.49 (was $28.99) Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden $14.99 (was $29.99) Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden $14.99 (was $29.99) Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars $14.99 (was $29.99)

What do you think?

