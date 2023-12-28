We know that 2023 is coming to an end and here we get interesting news related to Nintendo. In this case we are talking about the games that are planned for next year and that could come to Nintendo Switch. Just yesterday we shared the plans of several Japanese developers for 2024 and now we have more information broken down from Square Enix.

Specifically, the information we bring you focuses on Square Enix. Yosuke Saito and Mariko Sato from Square Enix have confirmed in an interview with 4Gamer that they are working on new games not yet announced for the company, possibly two different projects.

Saito, known for producing NieR y Voice of Cards, mentioned his dedication for next year, without confirming whether he will announce anything new. On the other hand, Sato, producer of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunionexpressed his gratitude to the fans and his effort to announce a new title, without details about genre or platforms.

These new games are in development, and more information is expected in the future. They also remind us that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be exclusive to PS5 from February 29 to May 29, 2024.

They also remind us that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be exclusive to PS5 from February 29 to May 29, 2024.

