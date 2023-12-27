We have bad news for all the followers of Fullmetal Alchemistgiven that Square Enixthe company responsible for its mobile game, has just confirmed that it will be closing its service very soon.

The game never reached Mexico

If you are one of the users who enjoys playing on your cell phone and you still had the nightlight on so that Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile will reach our territory, since it seems that you did not do the ritual as it should, since those responsible for the title have just confirmed that the game will come to an end this 2024.

Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile was released in August 2022 in Japan and is a title for iOS and Android based on the series. Hiromu Arakawawhich offers the original story of the saga and the battle scenes that fans loved so much, all with high-quality 3D animations.

However, and although the proposal sounds pretty good, Square Enix confirmed that it made this decision due to “the difficulty in maintaining quality of service and player satisfaction.”

Now, it is a matter of a few months for all users of the delivery to be able to enjoy it, since it will be the next March 29 when the servers are closed permanently.

It is worth mentioning that this Square Enix game never arrived in Mexico, so users in this territory, and anime fans, did not have the opportunity to try it, at least not officially.

Would you have liked Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile to officially arrive in the West before its closure? Tell us in the comments.

