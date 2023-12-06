After already knowing its final trailer and its launch trailer, we now have a most interesting new detail related to Nintendo Switch. It is linked in this case to the launch of Square Enix, the promising Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince.

This is the new game the spin off series of monster battles that has been released for Nintendo Switch. Now a message has been published where they try to avoid spoilers. Square Enix has asked players to avoid revealing advanced game content to preserve the experience for those just starting out.

The official Dragon Quest account has shared this messagekindly requesting the community not to spoil surprises for those who have not yet explored the title, thus avoiding spoilers.

Remember that the game was released on December 1, 2023. In this installment of Dragon Quest, players will partner with Psaro, a curse-stricken prince, and his friend Rose, as they journey through the demonic kingdom of Nadiria. They will explore this world, recruiting monsters that can then be fused to generate higher-powered allies. With robust equipment, they will face off against adversaries as they traverse and change the seasons on their journey. All in all, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince seems to be a promising game.

We leave you with the final trailer as well:

