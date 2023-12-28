The company plans at least two projects that have not been announced to date.

Square Enix plans to release unannounced games in 2024

With the year about to end, there are those who are already looking to 2024, a year that will begin loaded with releases but it is unknown (logically) how many games it will cover. One of the companies that contribute to this is Square Enixwhich while it is true that the year will start with a great release like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth exclusively for PS5, does not have many more titles confirmed for the next 12 months.

Fortunately, the Japanese are planning to announce new gamessince two of its producers have anticipated future projects in an interview with 4Gamer. Yosuke Saito and Mariko Sato, who seem to be working on different projects, are known for spanning different sagas. The former is familiar with Nier and games like Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of a Lost Past, while the latter has just signed Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.

Although in the interview they do not go into details or offer any clues, It seems that the company will have to offer news in a matter of monthsas it does not have confirmed release dates beyond March nor many announced titles.

Square Enix en 2024

Beyond the launch of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in February 2024, it is known that the exclusivity of Final Fantasy XVI It will come to an end soon, and can be released on PC and even Xbox Series. With an art style reminiscent of Fortnite and Splatoon, Foamstars will offer foam battles instead of ink or bullets on PS4 and PS5.

Visions of Mana, the first new installment of the saga in almost 20 years after originally being born in 1991 as a spin-off of Final Fantasy, is another of the titles that has confirmed 2024 as a release year, while in the longer term they watch Kingdom Hearts IV o Dragon Quest XIItwo titles that could even be preceded by smaller installments or even spin-offs.

What will be the announcements that Square Enix is ​​hiding?

