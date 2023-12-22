The early years

In 2009, four years before the creation of Squadra Corse, the Lamborghini Super Trofeo was introduced in Europe. In subsequent years the championship expanded to Asia (2012) and North America (2013). With the success of the Super Trofeo, the next logical step was to develop a similar project for GT3 competition.

After a period of private initiative which saw a Gallardo MY13 adapted for the track compete and win its first race (the 12 Hours of the Hungaroring during the Blancpain GT), Squadra Corse, whose identity was starting to become more and more defined, announced the Huracán GT3 in 2014, destined to hit the track the following year.

Just like the Gallardo, the Huracán GT3 also won on its debut with the Grasser Racing Team, during the first of five rounds of the 2015 Blancpain GT calendar.

At the same time, the Super Trofeo increasingly took shape and in 2013 the first edition of the Lamborghini World Finals was held in Vallelunga, with all the best protagonists of the three continental series at the start.

In 2014 this international event arrived in Sepang, Malaysia, and the following year on the Sebring circuit, Florida. A tradition that continues today, the year in which the world finals have reached their tenth edition.

Photo by: acisportitalia.it

Fabio Babini and Andrea Ceccato, Imperiale Racing, Lamborghini Gallardo GT3 #54

The great successes in America and Europe

In 2015, Lamborghini's overseas commitment was not only important for its success in the field of road cars, but also for the ever-increasing involvement of Squadra Corse in competitions and its entry into the American IMSA series with the Grasser Racing Team, which led to the first victory in a 24 Hours, at Daytona, just three years after its debut.

A historic success, which was followed just under two months later by the equally important 12 Hours of Sebring, this time with Paul Miller Racing. The success was incredible, and it wasn't over; the victory at the 24 Hours of Daytona was achieved consecutively in the following two years, while the success of the 12 Hours of Sebring was repeated in 2019.

From one continent to another, in Europe in the Blancpain GT Series, again with the Grasser Racing Team, the overall title arrived in 2017 with Bortolotti and Christian Engelhart, who together with Andrea Caldarelli also achieved success in Endurance.

A triumph to which must be added those obtained in the International GT Open (in which Lamborghini had won its first title the previous year), in the Le Mans Cup and in the Italian Gran Turismo Championship.

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#11 GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3, GTD: Mirko Bortolotti, Christian Engelhart, Rik Breukers, Rolf Ineichen

The first evolution for a historic season

After four years of development and testing, a new Huracán racing car came to light, ready for the start of the 2019 season: the Huracán GT3 EVO. The new Huracán then debuted in style, winning the 24 Hours of Daytona, but this was just the beginning.

The Huracán GT3 EVO proved to be a winning car in the various Gran Turismo championships. Among the titles won is the one in the International GT Open with Emil Frey Racing.

And to follow in the Blancpain GT Series (overall, Team, Endurance and Sprint), with the Chinese team FFF Racing Team, competing for the first time in a European championship, first in Misano, at the Nürburgring and in the last round of the series duration in Barcelona.

Photo by: SRO

#63 GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo: Mirko Bortolotti, Rolf Ineichen, Christian Engelhart

2020 and beyond

After the success of 2019, Squadra Corse won two more GT3 titles in 2020.

Barwell Motorsport sealed the British GT victory with first place in the prestigious Silverstone 500; another title was won in Vallelunga in the Italian GT by the VSR team, while Paul Miller Racing celebrated the Drivers and Team success in the IMSA GTD series.

Lamborghini continued to win in the United States in 2021 and 2022 with K-PAX Racing, the new partner of Squadra Corse. The Californian team dominated the GT World Challenge America in both seasons, achieving a total of 18 victories from 26 races.

Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse

Lamborghini Shootout Junior e GT3 Program

A year of celebrations

In 2023 Lamborghini brought the third generation of the racing Huracán to the track, the GT3 EVO2. But 2023 brought success both on the track, taking its first victory in the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM), and off the track, with the unveiling of the SC63, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

During the 60th anniversary of the company, and the tenth anniversary of Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the first hybrid racing prototype and engine was presented to the public, which will run the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans and 24 Hours of Daytona, together with the GT3 EVO2 , which this year marked the 150th victory of a Huracán GT3.

Another milestone was achieved this year by Squadra Corse, which held the tenth edition of the Lamborghini World Finals in Vallelunga, with record numbers (94 cars entered, coming from the Super Trofeo championships in Europe, Asia and North America). and obtaining the UNI/ISO 20121:2013 certification, which certified the environmental sustainability of the event.