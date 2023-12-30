Yor Forger stars in this fanart that unites Spy x Family with the veteran Capcom franchise.

The outfit that Chun-Li wears in the Street Fighter Alpha installments looks great on Yor

Join the conversation

It's no secret that 2023 has been an excellent year for anime fanssome examples of this have been the arrival of a third season of Demon Slayer that has once again reaffirmed the good work of Ufotable as an animation studio or the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, which has positioned it as one of the best anime of the Shonen genre today.

Spy x Family has been no exception. The still present 2023 has been key for its expansion as a franchise thanks to the broadcast of its second season, which has once again demonstrated the great popularity that the members of the Forger family have achieved, characters that in many cases They star in such interesting fanarts like the one we will share with you below.

This is how spectacular Yor looks with the iconic Chun-Li outfit from Street Fighter

The following fanart was made by the artist @Aryi077who shared from your Twitter account to a surprising version of Yor Forger that fits perfectly in the world of Street Fighter:

As we can see, @Aryi077 has decided to make a wonderful tribute to these two franchises dressing Yor in the outfit Chun-Li wears in the Street Fighter Alpha installments. Although it maintains the predominant blue that we so associate with Chun-Li, this outfit has such striking differences as exposing both shoulders and, in general, granting a more sporty look due to its design, something that can be perfectly seen in this same fanart.

In the illustration, not only the version of Yor that the artist proposes draws attention, but also the decision to add a simple background which follows the aesthetics of the great crossover made by WIT STUDIO that pitted these two fictional characters against each other. This consists of small spots of paint with the colors blue, yellow and red, which are associated with Chun-Li's clothes and the blood that Yor usually sees in her work as an assassin under the identity of Thorn Princess.

Spy x Family and the Forger family Japan continues to fall in loveand the protagonists of this fun manga by Tatsuya Endo released Spy x Family Code: White on December 22, the official feature film of this anime that has already convinced critics and that takes us directly to one of the most exciting adventures that these incredible characters will live.

Join the conversation