This note includes spoilers for SPY x FAMILY season 2

SPY x FAMILY is about to conclude its second season and it's time to say goodbye to the Forgers. Because of this, we will tell you when and at what time the final episode of season 2 will premiere on Crunchyroll.

What happened in the last episode of SPY x FAMILY?

Loid felt uncomfortable with Becky's behavior

As you surely remember, chapter 11 showed Becky, Anya's inseparable friend, trying to get Loid to fall madly in love with her, so she used all possible techniques to achieve it and surpass Yor in that love race. On the other hand, fans were able to see Nightfall's daily life.

This is the trailer for the SPY x FAMILY Cruise Adventure Arc:

At what time and where does the new episode of the anime premiere?

If you want to know how SPY x FAMILY will end, let us tell you that episode 12 of the second season of the anime will premiere this Saturday, December 23 at 9:30 AMcentral Mexico time.

It is worth mentioning that the only platform that allows you to watch the new episodes of the series is Crunchyroll, so you require a subscription to the site (you can watch the first season for free with ads).

Here we leave you the prices in our country:



Plan fan ($119 MX per month): no advertising, unlimited access to the catalog, episodes available one hour after Japan and for one device

Mega Fan Plan ($149 MX per month/$1,499 MX per year): no advertising, unlimited access to the catalog, episodes available one hour after Japan, for 4 devices at the same time and episode downloads in the app

When is the SPY x FAMILY movie released?

It is worth mentioning that SPY×FAMILY CODE: White opens in Japanese theaters this December 22, so little by little the latest details of the project have been released. One of them is that the duration of the film will be 1 hour and 50 minutes or, which is the same, 110 minutes. We will remain attentive to find out when it will arrive in our territory.

