A user on X has shared a cover of a Japanese magazine, which stars Loid and Anya Forger.

Although the anime industry is going through one of its best moments, with great Shonen works such as Jujutsu Kaisen and others of the style, the truth is that There is a story that is far from these classic plots and that bets more on the family and comedy component. We are referring to Spy x Family, which has been a success since its premiere in 2022.

Spy x Family is an anime that adapts the manga of the same name, created by Tatsuya Endo. This shows the story of Anya, Loid and Yor, protagonists of the series and who, in turn, are some of the best characters in the franchise. But beyond being a family like any other, they all hide secrets.

Although they began this family mission for individual reasons, little by little They have become a real family. And the father-daughter relationship between Loid and Anya has been represented on a cover for Men’s Non-No in Japan. Below, we will tell you all the details.

Loid and Anya, father and daughter, star in a new cover

As we have mentioned, Spy x Family is not the typical family anime that we are used to, but it breaks in a little with the formula and presents a group of charismatic characters who have made the decision to start a family. Obviously, each one has their own objectives.

On the one hand, Loid, the father, better known as Twilight, is a spy who works to try to prevent a great war. Yor, the mother, She is a woman who works for the State, but, in reality, she is a murderer. And, Anya, the daughter, is a girl with psychic powers who can read minds.

However, although these characters initially came together for selfish goals, little by little they have become a family, developing feelings and concerns for each other. A good example of this is Loid, who was known for being an emotionless spy who prioritized his mission above all else.

Over time, Loid has become a true father figure to the girl. Furthermore, she protects her and try to make people happy like a good father. This is how these two characters have starred on the cover of Men’s Non-No magazine in Japan.

Loid always taking the time to spend time with Anya and agree with all her ideas to make her happy,he would say is for the mission but nope to us is so adorable to me.#SPYxFamily #SPY_FAMILY pic.twitter.com/OXmp0QRCtp — Yuzukahachimir (@yzkahchimir) November 28, 2023

Anya is the only one who knows the secrets of others, due to her abilities. And in these illustrations shared by the user @yzkahchimir Through social network X, it can be seen that the girl is not afraid to join her father’s work.

However, these covers also show a side of Loid that he probably did not even know, since in the illustrations he appears “playing” spy with little Anya. Evidently, the character usually states that all these actions They are for the well-being of his mission, but, in reality, he cares about her.

Loid and Anya have built a beautiful father-daughter relationship, which has been perfectly represented on this cover for review. It’s definitely pretty sweet how Agent Twilight has managed to allow herself to feel and care about others.

Fans have also taken to the social network X and expressed their opinions on the matter, stating that it is a quite adorable image. And as the story progresses, we will be able to continue to appreciate more about this beautiful bond that has emerged between these characters.

Spy x Family is going through one of its best moments, especially with the second season broadcast and the next original movie, which will come to the West thanks to Crunchyroll. And this is a very good series that provides fresh air for the industry.

