This major continuity error in Spy x Family has been brilliantly corrected.

The grammar error in Anya’s name has been solved in the best possible way.

Spy x Family is in one of its best moments as a franchise, because the second season of the anime is being a great successespecially with the arc of the vacation on the cruise, as well as in the manga, which could be about to present a great revelation about the past of the little protagonist of the Forger family.

Now that Anya could be the center of attention in the next chapters of the manga, many fans They have been remembering some of their most iconic moments in the franchise, which are usually loaded with comedy, such as his mistake when writing his name. However, although it has always been said that this is a continuity problem, whether her name is spelled “Anya” or “Ania”, this could have a brilliant explanation.

Anya’s mistake when typing her name has been brilliantly fixed

Since the beginning of the series, it has been established that the little girl with psychic powers has passed through several families and has been forced to change her name until keeping the most recent one, Anya, the one she had when she was adopted by Loid.

Since then, the little girl has been called Anya Forger and lives happily with her parents, Yor and Loid, as well as with her adorable dog with powers, Bond. Evidently, this is a facadesince all these characters have their individual objectives, although it has also been shown that, little by little, they have become a true family that cares about everyone.

Throughout the chapters, the series has shown what appeared to be continuity errors and were related to the grammar of the little girl’s name, because in certain panels you could read “Anya”, but in others “Ania”. Evidently, many fans have noticed this and attributed it to a problem.

However, in a special chapter, This whole situation seems to have been resolved. brilliantly.

In the special chapter “Short Mission: 11” this inconsistency with the little girl’s name has been explained. Here It can be seen that the daughter of Loid and Yor He has created a plaque to put his name in his room. So, she has written her name as “Ania”. After her, her father approaches her and corrects her, telling her that her name is actually spelled “Anya,” so she modifies it.

This chapter has made it clear that Anya’s problem writing her name is due to the fact that she simply does not know how to spell it correctly, since, previously, I had never attended classes. In fact, at some point in the story you can see his uncle, Yuri, trying to teach him about grammar. And after many headaches, she asks him “what is a grammar?”

Anya has always been characterized by starring in many comic and hilarious situations, so fans have thought that this continuity problem It was something similar, but it’s not like that. This explanation, as simple as it may seem, works brilliantly to justify why she writes “Anya” in some places, but in others she writes “Ania.”

Furthermore, this explanation, although many might consider it vague or basic, The truth is that it fits coherently with Anya’s character., because she has a quite naive personality. This leads her to star in these comic scenes that fans love so much.

It is not a surprise that Anya does not know how to write her name correctly, since she does not know how to spell it. AND It is all these situations that make it so easy to empathize. with the little girl, well, in reality, she is a girl who acts and has limits like anyone else. Although, in her case, she has lived a rather complicated life, running away from her past, so she had not given the necessary importance to learning this, especially if she was continually changing it.

It can no longer be stated that this inconsistency is a continuity error, but rather the innocence and naivety of little Anyawho is doing her best to learn and enjoy her new school, making friends in the process.

