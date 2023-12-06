To commemorate the upcoming Spy x Family movie, WIT STUDIO has created a short animation featuring Yor facing off against Chun-Li.

The epic fight between Chun-Li from Street Fighter and Yor Forger from Spy x Family has been created by WIT STUDIO to celebrate the next feature film of Tatsuya Endo’s work.

It would seem that, lately, Spy x Family is on everyone’s lips. Either because of the wonderful adaptation of the anime in its second season, because of the possible new plot of Anya’s past in the manga, or because the premiere of the original film Spy x Family CODE: White which will arrive in Western cinemas from Crunchyroll. There is no denying that Tatsuya Endo’s work has become extremely popular and rightly so.

But that’s not all, since, for some time, it had been announced that the Spy x Family franchise would collaborate special with a highly acclaimed video game saga worldwide: Street Fighter. And after weeks of speculation and some impressive art, a commemorative video of this event has finally been released, in which Yor Forger faces off against Chun-Li in an epic battle.

Street Fighter’s Chun-Li and Spy x Family’s Yor face off to celebrate franchise crossover

As we mentioned, Tatsuya Endo’s Spy x Family franchise is going through one of his best moments in his entire historyWell, the second season is being a success, there is great expectation for the new original feature film of the saga and the manga is also very interesting.

All this news has served to further increase the popularity of this franchise, making it more and more people are enjoying adventures of the Forger family. But that’s not all, because as part of this whole celebration, it was announced that Spy x Family would participate in a crossover with Street Fighter, the popular fighting video game saga.

Since this was first announced, there have been some awesome arts shared that raised the expectations of fans. However, after a long time, the short film or video has finally been published, which stars Yor Forger, who faces the powerful and skilled fighter, Chun-Li.

Through the social network X, the official account @StreetFigtherIA has shared the video in question, in which you can enjoy the impressive combat between these talented women. In this publication you can also read a message confirming that it is a celebration for the upcoming release of the Spy x Family film CODE: White.

“Theatrical version SPY x FAMILY CODE: White” x “#strike 6』 Prior to in-game collaboration development

The publication also confirms that this video or animated short film has been created by WIT STUDIOwhich is responsible for high-quality adaptations such as the first seasons of Shingeki no Kyojin and some episodes of the first season of Spy x Family.

In general, it is a video of high quality animation and drawing, that cannot be denied. But more important than this, We must highlight the epic combat between these two characters so beloved in their respective franchises.

On the one hand, we have Yor Forger, formerly known as Yor Briar. She is Anya’s adoptive mother and Loid’s wife. However, beneath the shy, naive and adorable appearance of her, resides an assassin who is in charge of carrying out special jobs where he must eliminate people, showing that he has a lot of talent for combat, as well as super strength.

While, on the other, there is Chun-Li. This girl is one of the most beloved characters in the Street Fighter saga, which is characterized by have a large set of hand-to-hand combat techniques, as well as a lot of experience for fights. There is no denying the great skill of this woman, who has faced many renowned opponents in video games.

Definitely, this video created by WIT STUDIO is a sample of what would happen if these two characters faced each other, since both girls have great skill and talent for combat. Although some fans have expressed their opinionclaiming that, without belittling Yor’s capabilities, Chun-Li has much more experience, so she would be the winner of this battle.

This animated short from WIT STUDIO does not show an outcome of this battle, since it seems that both girls are tied in their fight. Although, as we mentioned, some fans think Chun-Li would win.

