This is the length of the feature film Spy x Family Code: White, which looks very promising and fun.

Through the official Spy x Family website, the duration of the feature film Spy x Family Code: White, which will be released shortly in Japan, has been announced.

Spy x Family is going through one of its best moments, since it is at its peak of popularity, which is not surprising, since more and more viewers are falling for the charms of the interesting premise that Tatsuya Endo tells. In addition to this, this franchise He has everything ready for his first feature film called Spy x Family Code: Whitewhich will surely expand the legacy of this beloved series.

In addition, The premiere of the long-awaited Spy x Family feature film Code: White is getting closer and closerwhich will hit theaters in Japan on next December 22so the expectations and hype of the fans is overwhelming, since they are very eager to enjoy the new and exciting adventures of the Forger Family.

That is why, ahead of the premiere of the feature film in theaters in Japan, several details regarding this film have been revealed, since It has been announced what the total duration of the adventures of Anya and company will beconfirming that fans will have plenty of time to enjoy this exciting journey that will unleash moments of high action that have characterized this work.

The total duration of the feature film Spy x Family Code: White has been revealed

The Spy x Family franchise is the topic of the momentsince the second season of the anime has been a resounding success that has amazed the followers, since the last episodes They gave a sample of Yor Forger’s martial skillswho starred in various very emotional confrontations, added to that, there is very little left until the premiere of the feature film of this IP, titled Spy x Family Code: White which will arrive in theaters in Japan on December 22.

The hype regarding this film is overwhelming, since, A few weeks ago the exciting news emerged that the feature film Spy x Family Code: White will arrive in Western theaters in 2024 thanks to Crunchyroll, as this platform together with Sony Pictures Entertainment have acquired the rights to this film, giving them the opportunity for fans on this side of the pond to enjoy these adventures from the beloved Forger Family.

But this is not all, since new and interesting news has emerged regarding this film, since through the official Spy x Family website The total duration of the feature film has been revealedbecause this will offer fans one hour and fifty minutes packed with action-packed moments and the hilarious interactions between Anya, Loid and Yor, so fans will be more than satisfied with each of the adventures that will be addressed in this work.

Notably, The hype and expectations regarding the Spy x Family feature film are enormousso much so that this franchise has joined forces with other IPs to promote this film, since Yor has recently starred in an epic confrontation against Chun-Li from Street Fighter, this being a great crossover that confirms the impact and popularity that Tatsuya Endo’s work has had in very few years.

In fact, This has not been the only collaboration that the Tatsuya Endo franchise has hadsince it also joined the technology giant Google to promote the use of Google Lens, being Anya the protagonist of this fun commercial which highlights the detective qualities of the little telepathic girl.

Without a doubt, the feature film Spy x Family Code: White looks very promisingas this will surely enhance the exciting adventures of the Forger Family, who, as usual, They will carry out another high-risk mission that could threaten world peacea premise that has a lot of hype and excitement among the die-hard fans of this IP.

