Under the direction of Takashi Katagiri, Spy x Family CODE: White will be released in theaters in Spain in 2024 by Crunchyroll.

Within the series of anime recent ones, without a doubt one of the most cutting-edge is Spy x Family, a fun action and espionage comedy based on the acclaimed manga by Tatsuya Endo and that in Spain we can enjoy through Crunchyroll.

In view of the great success achieved both in Japan and in the rest of the world, Wit Studio has released Spy x Family CODE: White, the first movie of the franchise whose premiere took place in theaters in Japan on December 22, 2023.

As expected, the film has been a hit in Japan and, as stated on the anime's official Twitter account, Spy x Family CODE: White It has become the number 1 film at the box office in Japan with a gross of more than 1.2 billion yen (more than seven and a half million euros at the exchange rate).

What can we expect from Spy x Family CODE: White

The plot of Spy x Family It starts with Twilight, a skilled spy from Westalis who is dedicated to carrying out special missions daily to make the world a better place.

However, one day he receives a somewhat complicated task, because He has to create a fake family and start a new life from scratch in the enemy country Ostania in order to get closer to a goal that is crucial for peace between both countries..

What Twilight doesn't count on is that Yor, the woman he chooses to be his fictitious wife, is actually a hired assassin and neither of them knows the identity of the other except for little Anya, since she is a telepath and can read without trouble the minds of others without the rest knowing their abilities.

Posing as Patriarch Loid Forger, Twilight has to make her fake family seem completely normal to avoid suspicion. while trying to get little Anya to get on good terms with the target's son in order to successfully carry out Operation Strix. But, of course, everything gets complicated by the moment.

After a hilarious first season and with season 2 of the anime in full broadcast, the plot of Spy x Family CODE: White begins with bad news for Twilight: has received an order from his organization to be replaced in Operation Strix.

To prevent the replacement from happening, Loid decides to help Anya in a cooking contest at Eden Academy, where it is rumored that one of the prestigious Stellas is at stake that the little girl needs to become an elite student and thus be able to have more. access to the target.

With the idea of ​​​​preparing the director's favorite dish, the Forgers travel to the region of origin of the food in order to make the menu as delicious as possible. However, the entire family accidentally sets off a chain of actions that could put world peace at risk.. How are they going to resolve the situation?

Spy x Family CODE: White premieres in movie theaters in Spain sometime in 2024 through Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures. Are you looking forward to seeing the Forgers in action in the new movie?