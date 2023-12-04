Tatsuya Endo has shown how much fun Anya and Bond have when they go for a walk together.

Anya and Bond Forger, two charming characters from Spy x Family

In the wide world of manga there are mangakas that interact in various ways with his fans. Some cartoonists like Koyoharu Gotouge, the author of the successful Demon Slayer, prefer to prioritize their privacy and at the opposite pole we can find Tatsuya Endo, the mind behind the fun comedy manga Spy x Family, one of the most popular and best rated in recent years.

Tatsuya Endo is a mangaka who is especially active on some social media and often drops in your official X profile some publications related to his popular work which turn out to be in many cases a small gift for fans of the adventures that the Forgers live. Last November he decided to share some images that quickly gained great popularity and clearly demonstrated the great affection he feels for the fictional characters that he himself created.

Some images that no Spy x Family fan can miss

The images that Endo shared in the following publication were starring Anya and Bond Forger and in it he compiled 4 images of both of them enjoying a pleasant and touching walk together:

In these beautiful images they have been combined 2d illustrations to represent little Forger and her pet with real photographs used as a background, causing the sensation that, at least for a few moments, both characters have visited the real world.

Anya and Bond are two characters who have much more in common than may seem at first glance. In addition to the fact that both are members of the imposted Forger family, the two characters have powerful abilities they prefer to hide. Furthermore, both the daughter and the family pet had a tragic past when they were used for conducting experiments for different purposes. This may also have helped the two of them connect so well.

Spy x Family is on everyone’s lips thanks to its second season, which began airing last October 7. On the other hand, the franchise created by this manga will expand with Spy x Family Code: White, a film whose story will be independent of the events narrated in the manga. The feature film also confirmed that it will include new villains never seen before and that its arrival in Western theaters will be throughout 2024.

