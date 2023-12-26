One of the most anticipated games by anime fans in Japan was the one that Bandai Namco was developing until recently, we mean SPY x ANYA: Operation Memories. This delivery based on SPY x FAMILY It has already been released in that country and those responsible wanted to show what its intro looks like.

The game does not yet have an exact date for its release in the West.

As you surely remember, this title premiered on December 21 in Japan and promises to arrive at some point in 2024 in our territory, all to offer a curious adventure with Anya Forger.

Now, those responsible for the game shared an interesting video in which you can see its opening, so you better take a look to find out everything that awaits you in the delivery.

Here we leave it for you:

As you could see, this promising game puts you in the shoes of Anya, who is tasked with creating a photo diary as a school project. Because of this, she will have to go to her school, capture different memories every day and visit other places to get the best picture of her.

It is worth mentioning that there are 10 rides in total that include the park, the beach, a pet fun center, the aquarium and the museum. In addition, you can play more than 15 mini-games inspired by the popular anime.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



Lastly, users have the opportunity to have a great time dressing Anya, Loid, Yor and Bond with a wardrobe of over 80 exclusive items of clothing, accessories and hairstyles.

SPY×ANYA: Operation Memories is now available in Japan for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC, and will arrive sometime in 2024 in the West.

What do you think of the game's intro? Will you give it a chance? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente