Great news for Spy X Family fans! This is one of the most anticipated games for Nintendo Switch players. In this case, we are talking about Spy X Anya: Operation Memories, confirmed a while ago for the hybrid console. After learning details about the second season of the anime, there is now more content.

We already know that this game It was released on December 21, 2023, although only Japan. Now, after detailing all the editions of this game, we have the official intro of this game.

You can see it below:

In this installment Spy X Anya, Anya Forger has a new mission at school: create a photo diary! Players will spend time with Anya, her family, and her friends at school, her house, the beach, various museums, and other popular places, and take photos to complete the photo diary with memorable moments. In addition to these excursions, users They will be able to enjoy mini-games, unlock outfits and give a special touch to Anya's memories making the people around her look very stylish outfits.

What do you think?

Fuente.