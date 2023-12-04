Spotify, second round of layoffs in 2023: 17% of staff cut

Second round of layoffs in 2023 for Spotify, the Swedish music and podcast streaming giant, which today announced a 17% reduction in its total workforceafter laying off 6% of its staff in January.

“Over the past two years, we have placed significant emphasis on transforming Spotify into a truly exceptional and sustainable business, designed to achieve our goal of becoming the world’s leading audio company and that will consistently drive profitability and growth into the future – wrote the CEO Daniel Ek in an email to employees, then published on the site – Although we have made great strides, as I have said many times, we still have work to do. Economic growth slowed dramatically and capital became more expensive. Spotify is no exception to these realities.”

“I realize that for many, a reduction of this magnitude will seem surprisingly large, given the recent positive quarter and our performance,” he explained. “We have discussed possible smaller reductions over the course of 2024 and 2025. However, considering the gap between the our financial goal and our current operating costs, I have decided that Substantial action to reduce our costs was the best option to achieve our goals.”

Ek also added that “embracing this leaner structure will also allow us to reinvest our profits more strategically into the business. With a more targeted approach, each investment and initiative becomes more impactful, offering greater opportunities for success. This is not a step backwards; it is a strategic reorientation“.

