What have been the most listened to songs and artists on Spotify from consoles in 2023? The company has shared the data nationally in Spain and also internationally. This is the top of each category:

Spotify It is an application that can be used on consoles such as PS5 or Xbox Series

What is listened to the most on Spotify through consoles? The company itself has shared the results for 2023. These are what players listen to most within Spain and internationally. Reggaeton is still king.

Most listened to artists on consoles in 2023 in Spain:

Bad Bunny Quevedo Anuel AA Myke Towers Eladio Carrión

Most listened to songs on consoles in 2023 in Spain:

“PLAYA DEL INGLÉS” – Quevedo and Myke Towers “Columbia” – Quevedo “Si La Calle Llama (Remix)” – Eladio Carrión “Rara Vez” – Taiu and Milo J “PUNTO G“ – Quevedo

Most listened to artists on consoles in 2023 in the world:

Drake Juice WRLD YoungBoy Never Broke Again Bad Bunny Travis Scott

Most listened to songs on consoles in 2023 in the world:

“METAMORPHOSIS” – INTERWORLD “She Dances Alone” – Eslabón Armado y Featherweight “Hex” – 80purppp “Just Wanna Rock” – Lil Uzi Vert “Murder In My Mind” – Kordhell

What do you think of the selection? Looking for more links between the app and video games? Well, here we leave you 7 video game soundtracks that you can listen to on Spotify, ideal for working and studying.

If compilations are what you like, don't hesitate to take a look at the best video game characters we've seen in 2023 or the best multiplayer games (ideal for listening to music) of 2023, according to the editorial team.

Did you know that Hogwarts Legacy and Zelda Tears of the Kingdom have been the most completed games of 2023 and that Redfall and many others have been the most abandoned titles of the year? Do you listen to Spotify while you play?

Platforms:

PC, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5

Launch:

November 10, 2023

And also

Discover more about David Rodríguez, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more