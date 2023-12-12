If you are a Spotify user, surely you have ever wondered what your musical tastes are, that is, what genres do you listen to the most? What are your favorite artists? Is there a song that you especially like?

There are countless ways to consult your Spotify statistics. There are websites that offer colder data in order to take a look at your information, while other websites opt for a more complete and analytical approach.

Be that as it may, here we present you one of the best third-party tools where you can consult a graphic with your musical tastes of this service. It’s as if you created your own musical ID.

Is about Spotify Pie, an online program designed to offer a graphic representation of the music you listen to the most on the platform. Its main function is to analyze your listening data and present it visually in a large colored circle.

The data provided by the tool allows you to instantly, and in an easy and simple way, identify the genres and subgenres that you most frequent, providing you with a detailed view of your musical habits.

Using Spotify Pie is a simple processbut above all fun and free, which will surely surprise you, as it reveals the music or artists that you listen to the most within the service.

How Spotify Pie works and how you can create your music graph

Spotify Pie works by analyzing your Spotify listening data. To do this, you must log in with your account on the tool’s website.

In fact, it is very simple and you do not need prior knowledge. So you don’t get lost, we tell you how to do it. Follow these steps:

Enter the third-party app website through this link: https://huangdarren1106.github.io/ Now, click Login with Spotify e Log in. Accept the permissions. By doing so, you allow the tool to access your listening data, since this information is essential to generate the statistics, but especially the graph. Wait a few seconds and you will see your graph with all your musical tastes, such as favorite artists, songs and genres, all organized by color. Download your graphic and you can even share it with your friends.

Is Spotify Pie safe?

It is important to mention that the tool is completely secure, since it promises not to share your personal data with third parties.

The information used to generate the pie chart is the same that is already available in your Spotify profile, only it represents it in a more visual and attractive way.