The song “All I Want for Christmas is You” has become the favorite of users of music streaming applications for these holidays. Whether to liven up a meeting, set music to a video that will be uploaded to networks or even as a meme, this piece of music surrounds everything that represents Christmas. But what do those numbers represent to Mariah Carey? How much money does she generate at this time?

Only in 2023after the announcement of its Christmas “defrost,” “All I Want For Chrismas is You” broke a streaming record on Spotify. Only on December 24, the song accumulated 21 million views. To put it into perspective, that would mean the entire state of Florida playing the song.

This is extremely curious, since the composition is close to celebrating 30 years of being released. The album where this famous song comes from is “Merry Christmas” released on November 1, 1994.

Read: HBO Max: Merry Christmas, we have gossip in today's premiere!

Every year this topic reappears as if it were new. In 2023, in addition to the aforementioned record, the American singer managed to add the song to the United States National Recording Registry.

How much money does this represent?

But now let's review the economic numbers. By 2022, lThe song obtained 44 million views in the first half of December and sold more than 11 thousand downloads. This means an approximate income of 4.5 million dollars. So, celebrating Spotify's record, “All I Want For Christmas is You” should earn you a higher amount this year.

According to information from “The New York Post”, Mariah Carey could be generating between 2.5 and 3 million dollars annually from this iconic song alone. But it seems that this year, like the previous one, this estimated figure will be higher.

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions