But the federal presidents rebel. Petrucci: “I am against these principles.” De Paola (Equestrian sports): “Beautiful principles but difficult to apply”

Mario Canfora

December 21st – 3.49pm – Rome

The idea always remains the same: CONI must be modernized. The turnover of presidents and managers has been practically non-existent for twenty years, so the Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi tries another card to change something. An Under 35 vice president and one of a different gender than that of the president-elect: these are his two main indications made during the CONI National Council regarding the elections of the sports bodies. “I met with President Malagò and, beyond the fact that I will have to express an opinion on what my opinions will be, I start from some assumptions. The first is to contribute to gender equality and I proposed that one of the deputies presidents be of a different gender than the president. Then, with a view to a generational change, that a second vice president be under 35. Then that delegations be assigned because assuming responsibility means growth. It is a proposal on which I expect a comparison”, declared Abodi during his speech. “From the point of view of the passive electorate, I ask for a wider possibility of running for office; I realized that I had expressed a wish by setting an incorrect seniority of membership as a parameter, I take responsibility for this”, he added.

suggestions

—

But the first disagreements arose. “And thank goodness we had to respect the autonomy of sport. I am absolutely against these principles, do as you want, impose them if you want”, the words of the president of the Federbasket Gianni Petrucci. Also to the number 1 of the Italian Equestrian Sports Federation, Marco De Paola, Abodi doesn't like the new proposal. “There are some points that we struggle to accept – he said addressing the minister -. You mentioned the under 35s, but we struggle to find people who sacrifice their time for free. And the same on the gender equality. They are beautiful principles but difficult to implement. I am against them.” Finally, the president of the Italian Canoe Kayak Federation, Luciano Buonfiglio: “I hope I have understood well that these are only suggestions. Culture is not imposed, it is built. Today we approve the statute that we accepted at the council and then it is up to us to build in gender equality and the growth of young people on a daily basis”.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

contributions

—

More controversies are on the way due to the official nature of contributions to clubs by Sport and Health, which have always generated discontent. Abodi also spoke about this: “There will be no major changes, except in the methodology. The model will be more intelligible and transparent in being interpreted. Each of you will know how the final determination was arrived at.” We'll see.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED